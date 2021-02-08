Andy Reid Addresses Eric Bieniemy’s Contract Situation

Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs is up, but head coach Andy Reid made it clear on Sunday he’d like to re-sign his offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy has been a hot name in the coaching rumors world these past few weeks. It doesn’t appear he’ll make the jump to being a head coach just yet, but it’s inevitable.

For now he’ll remain a coordinator, but his contract with the Chiefs comes to an end this off-season. Reid revealed on Sunday Kansas City plans to work on a new contract with Bieniemy in coming weeks.

We’ll see how quickly this gets sorted out, but Bieniemy will clearly remain with the Chiefs for at least the 2021 season.

“We’ll get all that settled in the next week and see where it goes,” Reid said of Bieniemy’s contract situation, via Pro Football Talk.

It’s hard to fathom Eric Bieniemy isn’t a head coach just yet. It looks like he’ll have at least another year as offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, as long as the two sides can agree to a new contract.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Bieniemy is how much influence does he have in the Chiefs offense? We all know Andy Reid is an offensive genius, so it’s hard to gauge Bieniemy’s impact.

It’s only a matter of time before the Chiefs offensive coordinator becomes an NFL head coach. For now, it looks like the Chiefs are committed to bringing him back as their offensive coordinator. First, the two sides will have to agree to a new contract.