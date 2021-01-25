Andy Reid Addresses The Different Super Bowl Schedule

In a normal year, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs know how to handle the schedule leading up to the Super Bowl. This year presents a whole different challenge.

Teams participating in the Super Bowl typically arrive the week of the big game for media sessions and team events. This year, the circumstances have changed because of the pandemic.

The Chiefs will treat this season’s Super Bowl like any other road game, Reid admitted on Monday. It’ll be a different challenge for the Chiefs, but one they might wind up grateful for.

Last year, Kansas City went through a day-long media session. The Chiefs will do the same next week, but via virtual methods from the comfort of their own home.

“The first week’s similar to what you had last year,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “The one thing that you’re minus is that long travel day, media day, that thing. You’ve still got it, but it’s right here at home . . . Other than that, you’re still going to have obligations, a tremendous amount of obligations, to the media. You gotta work your schedule around that so that it fits. That second week is a little bit of a challenge.”

If last year’s schedule didn’t bother the Chiefs, then it probably won’t bother them this year either.

An in-person media session is a tiring process for Super Bowl teams and players. A virtual media session takes away plenty of the fatiguing aspects.

Kansas City should be well-rested and prepared when they travel to Tampa Bay next week.