Andy Reid Announces Significant Loss On Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a remarkable turnaround from their horrid start to the season, due in large part to the improved play of their defense.

Unfortunately, the team’s defensive unit took a major personnel hit on Tuesday.

Head coach Andy Reid announced that All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen.

With Kansas City scheduled to play on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s highly unlikely that Jones would be able to return in time for kickoff.

Chris Jones is in the COVID protocol, per Coach Reid. L’Jarius Sneed is traveling back to KC and also won’t practice. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 14, 2021

Jones, 27, has been a major reason for the team’s ongoing, six-game win streak. The Chiefs began their impressive stretch of play just a week after the two-time Pro Bowler returned to action after missing two appearances due to a wrist injury.

Since he came back, Jones has been a menace up front, racking up five sacks in seven games. His highlight of the season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 when he racked up 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Chiefs defense as a unit has been scary during the team’s current win streak. Kansas City hasn’t allowed more than 17 points since Week 8 and has posted wins over the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers, the Las Vegas Raiders (twice), the Cowboys, and the Denver Broncos.

Now at 9-4, the Chiefs sit atop the AFC West standings and tied for the best record in the conference. If these last four weeks swing their way, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes could find themselves with a first round bye in the playoffs.

However, Kansas City’s defense will have to find a way to replace Jones’ production if he does indeed miss Thursday’s game against the Chargers.

That’s a tall task for Reid to figure out in the next 48 hours.