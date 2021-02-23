A Special Andy Reid Artifact Is Now At The Hall Of Fame

Whenever he decides to call it a career, Andy Reid will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. That doesn’t mean his game-worn attire can’t make it to Canton, Ohio this year though.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its latest addition to its display. Believe it or not, Reid’s hat and face shield from Week 9 of the 2020 season just arrived in Canton.

In Week 9, Reid surpassed Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for the fifth-most wins in NFL history.

“New to arrive in Canton and to be put on display in the Hall’s Pro Football Today Gallery are the game-worn hat and face shield of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame wrote in a release. “He wore both of these items much of the 2020 season as a part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.”

Here’s a picture of the hat and face shield in the Hall of Fame:

New to arrive at the Hall: the game-worn hat and face shield of @Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He wore both of these items much of the 2020 season as a part of the @NFL's COVID-19 protocols. More on these items: https://t.co/eoPrNNLMWP#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zdy1tNGRF7 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 22, 2021

NFL fans certainly enjoyed Reid’s shield throughout this season, so it’s fitting that it made it to Canton.

Reid only trails Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick and Tom Landry for most wins all-time. Belichick is the only active coach ahead of Reid on the list.

As long as Reid has Patrick Mahomes by his side, he’ll continue to climb up the leaderboard.