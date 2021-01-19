Andy Reid Gives Awesome Reasoning For 4th Down Play Call

Andy Reid built upon his folk hero status on Sunday thanks in part to the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round.

In the end, it was a gutsy play call by the 62-year-old mastermind that truly captured the attention of the rest of the league.

With his star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in concussion protocol, Reid found himself with Chad Henne under center and five-point lead over the Browns with two minutes remaining. After the veteran back-up quarterback picked up 13 yards on a daring third-down scramble, the Chiefs were left a decision to make on 4th and 1 with the game hanging in the balance. Officials spotted the ball at the Kansas City 48-yard line.

What transpired next shocked viewers of the AFC playoff game. Despite appearing to line-up for a hard count, the Chiefs snapped the ball. Henne rolled to his right and fired a throw to Tyreek Hill on a short out route. The speedster found himself with plenty of space for a first down, locking up a Kansas City victory and a third consecutive berth to the AFC Championship game.

Everyone wanted to know what possessed Reid to call a pass play out of the shotgun on 4th down and short with the game on the line. The Chiefs head coach gave a hilarious answer when asked about the decision on Monday after the 22-17 win.

“I went to BYU. Every down is a throwing down,” Reid said in response to a question about his play call per Lindsay Jones.

Glad to see that Reid kept his sense of humor after a rather stressful game. The Chiefs will have plenty to clean up before next Sunday’s conference championship.

Kansas City may be without Mahomes when they welcome in the Buffalo Bills for the AFC title contest. The 25-year-old star quarterback remains in concussion protocol as of Monday.

With Reid at the helm, anything seems possible, so fans would be ill-advised to pick against the Chiefs next weekend, no matter who starts at quarterback.