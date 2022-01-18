Andy Reid’s Comment On Winning Super Bowl Going Viral

It’s been less than two calendar years since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl following the 2019 season, but the organization is already hungry for another championship.

Head coach Andy Reid made that perfectly clear this week following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round. The Chiefs can feel themselves getting closer and closer to lifting another Lombardi Trophy.

A second championship in three years is so close in fact that Kansas City can practically taste it and Reid doesn’t want to miss out another bite.

“Well if you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably gonna want to eat that too. Not much is gonna stop you,” Reid said Monday when asked if winning a Super Bowl makes him hungrier to win another, per Field Yates. “That’s how you feel about the [Super Bowl]. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting. You’re gonna try to go get it if you can.”

The Chiefs have had ample opportunity to win the NFL’s ultimate prize over the last few years. Kansas City has made the AFC Championship in each of the last three seasons and has played in the last two Super Bowls.

In 2021, the Chiefs’ hopes for another title never wavered, despite a slow start to the year. After starting out 3-4, Kansas City rattled off nine of 10 to close the regular season and snag the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

The road ahead for the Chiefs won’t be easy with the Buffalo Bills coming to town for a divisional round matchup this weekend. Reid and his players will have to show just hungry they are if Kansas City wants to advance to the AFC Championship game and eventually another Super Bowl.