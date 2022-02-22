Andy Reid Comments On Chiefs Releasing Veteran Player

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said, via Chiefs’ official website. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”

Hitchens finished the 2021 season with 80 total tackles, two passes defended and an interception. His production on the field and presence in the locker room will be missed.

We have released LB Anthony Hitchenshttps://t.co/WlVzocEl50 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 22, 2022

General manager Brett Veach also commented on the Chiefs releasing Hitchens.

“We knew how intelligent, hard working and consistent he was as a player, and we knew he’d become a selfless leader,” Veach said.”He was that and more. He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title. We appreciate everything he’s done for the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Hitchens, 29, should have plenty of suitors in free agency this offseason.