Andy Reid Comments On Eric Bieniemy Not Getting Hired

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric BieniemyKANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches fourth quarter game action with head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs put together an incredible offensive performance to take down the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game.

With the win, the Chiefs are headed to their second-straight Super Bowl appearance. Kansas City has been to three-straight AFC championship games thanks to a dominant offense led by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Over the past two years, Bieniemy has been involved in several interviews for head coaching vacancies. Unfortunately for Bieniemy, no team has been willing to offer him the job.

That was the case once again this year, despite running the Chiefs vaunted offense. Head coach Andy Reid was asked about his protege not landing a head coaching job.

“I’m glad I have him but I’m not so glad I have him. I was really hoping he would have an opportunity to take one of these jobs,” Reid said via Nancy Armour.

Of course, on a selfish level, Reid has to be happy that he gets to keep continuity within his offensive coaching staff. Bieniemy has been part of the offense that led the Chiefs to three-straight AFC title games and two-straight Super Bowls.

Keeping Bieniemy on the staff is a massive win for Reid and the Chiefs. However, Reid would be just as happy to see Bieniemy finally land a head coaching job where he could flourish on his own.

He’ll have to wait at least another year before that happens, though.


