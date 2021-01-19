Andy Reid Comments On Patrick Mahomes’ Toe Injury

Survive and advance was the name of the game for the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend, as they needed Chad Henne to rescue their offense late against the Cleveland Browns.

Patrick Mahomes was on pace to have yet another outstanding playoff performance, but unfortunately the former MVP suffered multiple injuries. In addition to suffering a toe injury in the first half, he left the third quarter with a concussion.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hasn’t provided much information on Mahomes’ availability for the AFC Championship. On the flip side, he did defuse any concerns about his toe.

“I think he’ll be OK with the toe part,” Reid told reporters. “I think we’ll be alright there.”

Andy Reid is noncommital about Pat Mahomes' availability for the AFC championship game. But he said the toe injury would not keep him out of the game. "I think he'll be OK with the toe part,'' Reid said. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 18, 2021

Mahomes’ status will very well dictate how the AFC Championship plays out. If he’s ready to go, the Chiefs will be favored to defeat the Bills. In the event that he cannot suit up, the Bills will have a golden opportunity to clinch their first Super Bowl appearance in decades.

The initial practice report for this week will be available this Wednesday. We’ll find out then just how severe Mahomes’ injuries are.

Kansas City obviously wants Mahomes on the field for this Sunday’s game, but first he’ll have to be cleared by an independent neurologist.

Make no mistake, Mahomes’ status will be the talk of the NFL this week.