Andy Reid Describes His Mindset With The Red Zone Offense

Andy Reid is getting ready for his second straight Super Bowl but may have to really open up the playbook in order to beat the Tampa Bay defense. But as tough as the task must be, the Kansas City Chiefs coach isn’t fretting over it.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Reid addressed the team’s approach to the red zone offense. He said that the team likes to “have fun” with the red zone and devise schemes where “everybody contributes.”

“We try to have fun with it the best we can, and everybody contributes,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve got some really good coaches, assistant coaches — you guys know that. I’ve got players that have chipped in on plays. They have a blast with it. So I’ve always encouraged that, throughout my career and I don’t want to stop because I’m old. I want to keep that going and try to do it a little bit better, so that’s what we do. We try to stay creative and try to have some fun with it…”

That strategy has worked to great effect in the playoffs this year. Who can forget the brilliant inside shovel pass to Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship Game?

But Andy Reid and his Chiefs will need more than a little fun with the playbook to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They boast the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, and a ball-hawking group of defenders that have caused multiple turnovers in the playoffs.

By that same token though, Andy Reid’s Chiefs have beaten some of the best defenses the NFL has to offer with relative ease. And with an extra full week to prepare, they should be prepared for anything.

We’re only three days away from the Super Bowl.