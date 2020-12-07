Andy Reid Explains Why He Didn’t Challenge Tyreek Hill’s Catch

Tyreek Hill made such an improbable catch Sunday night that neither he or head coach Andy Reid even realized it was a catch.

Early on in the second quarter of Broncos-Chiefs Sunday night, quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered a perfect deep ball to Hill in the end-zone. The Chiefs’ electric wideout tried to haul in the pass over his shoulder before it tipped off his hands into the air.

The ball then proceeded to hit Broncos CB A.J. Bouye’s helmet mid-air, further elevating it as both Hill and Bouye came crashing to the ground. The ball then miraculously fell into Hill’s left arm for what appeared to be a touchdown reception, albeit unknown to everyone on the field.

The play was so bizarre and happened so fast Reid and the Chiefs didn’t have an opportunity to challenge the play for what would’ve been confirmed a touchdown. Reid explained why he didn’t challenge the play following the game.

“I’ll take the blame for that one,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “I’ve never had a receiver that didn’t know he caught the ball. He came off and said he didn’t catch it. . . . I probably should’ve hung on to that a little bit longer to look at the replay. I’ve been doing this a couple years — I’ve never had that situation. It was a new experience.” Well, there you have it. Even the veteran Andy Reid deals with something new in the NFL on a weekly basis. The most bizarre aspect of the play is the fact Tyreek Hill didn’t even know he made the catch.

Just goes to show how good this Kansas City Chiefs offense is.