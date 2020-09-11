There were a lot of viral moments during last night’s Chiefs-Texans game, but few were subject to as many jokes as Andy Reid’s sideline face shield.

But judging by Reid’s reaction after the game, we won’t be seeing it on his face in the near future. Speaking to the media after the game, Reid lamented using the face shield after how foggy it got during the game.

“That was brutal,” Reid said after the game. But we probably didn’t need him to say it out loud.

The pictures alone tell the story of how difficult it must have been to wear on the sidelines. By the end of the game – and the dropping of the temperature at Arrowhead Stadium – you could barely see Reid’s face on the sidelines.

And if we couldn’t see Reid’s face, it’s pretty easy to imagine that he couldn’t see much of the field.

Andy Reid provided a face shield lesson for all coaches after last night’s win. Called his choice “brutal” by the end of the nighthttps://t.co/UvBz3sN7AX pic.twitter.com/dCaAuw3uem — Doug Samuels (@CoachSamz) September 11, 2020

Not every NFL coach is likely to wear the face shield during the 2020 NFL season. But it does offer some of the best protection while keeping the mouth uncovered to talk into the headset.

It will be interesting to see which NFL head coaches choose to wear them once the games start this weekend.

One thing’s for sure: We’ve learned a valuable lesson about the effects of wearing a face shield in cold weather.

