Andy Reid Further Comments On Crash Involving His Son

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid was charged with a DWI earlier this month for his involvement in a car crash that seriously injured five-year-old Ariel Young. Today, Britt’s father, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was asked to address the matter.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Reid offered his well wishes to Young as the five-year-old continues to recover. However, he said that he could not comment further on the matter due to the ongoing legal situation.

“Obviously, my prayers and thoughts go out to everybody involved,” Andy Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “Because of the legal situation, I can’t talk about it now, but just from a humane standpoint, my heart goes out to those who are involved in it.”

Reid was then asked whether his son may have consumed alcohol at the Chiefs’ facility before the fateful car accident. The Chiefs head coach could not answer.

“There is a policy, and there is a league policy,” Andy Reid said. “I can’t go into all of that. But there is obviously a policy.”

The crash occurred several days before Super Bowl LV and sent Britt Reid and Ariel Young to the hospital. Young was in a coma for over a week before recovering.

The Chiefs elected not to renew Britt Reid’s contract with the team afterwards. Earlier this month they released a statement offering well-wishes to Young.

“The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”