Andy Reid Getting Criticized For Bad Decision On Sunday Night

Andy Reid stands on the sideline with a face shield.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on through a plastic shield during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andy Reid doesn’t make bad decisions very often, but he’s getting ripped for one on Sunday evening.

The Kansas City Chiefs are tied with the Denver Broncos, 3-3, on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City should be up by a touchdown, though.

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill connected for a crazy touchdown in the end zone, but the play was ruled incomplete.

Hill didn’t even appear to realize that he had caught the ball. The pass was tipped and it came down into Hill’s possession.

Yeah, that’s a catch.

But for some reason, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t challenge the play, so the call on the field stood.

Reid is allowed to make a mistake here and there – he just won a Super Bowl, after all – but it’s bizarre that no one on the Chiefs sideline told him to challenge.

Kansas City should go on to beat Denver, but at this point, the Chiefs are tied with the Broncos because of Reid’s bad decision.

Hopefully for Reid’s sake, that lack of a challenge won’t come back to haunt him.

The Chiefs and the Broncos are playing on NBC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.