Andy Reid Gives Simple Reason For Chiefs Signing Le’Veon Bell

The Kansas City Chiefs already had a loaded offense before they signed free agent running Le’Veon Bell last week. Now, there is one more weapon for Andy Reid to utilize.

Bell was unavailable to play in tonight’s 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, but the Chiefs’ running backs still shone bright. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 161 yards, while Darrel Williams added 26 yards and a touchdown and Darwin Thompson chipped in with 17 yards gained on three touches.

With that type of production already available, you might wonder why Kansas City even went out and added the 28-year-old Bell. Well, thanks to Reid, there is no reason to wonder anymore.

“We don’t turn away good players and he’s a good one,” Reid told reporters post-game.

Quick, somebody tell Adam Gase. He didn’t seem to think Bell was too good by the way he misused him in New York.

Le’Veon Bell should be able to make his debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. He’ll likely be worked into the lineup slowly as a complement to Edwards-Helaire and Williams.

In Week 8 though, the Chiefs face the Jets, Bell’s former team. You can bet he’ll be asking for a sizable workload for that game.