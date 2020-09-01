Andy Reid Has 2 Reasons For Wearing His Super Bowl Ring

After years of knocking on the doorstep, Andy Reid finally won his very first Super Bowl. The head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs did a masterful job leading his team to several comebacks this past postseason.

Fans might not consider Reid as flashy as someone like Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan, but the veteran coach clearly has an idea of what type of fashion statement he wants to make with his championship ring.

Reid isn’t just going to casually wear his ring from Super Bowl LIV, he’s going to enjoy the perks that come with winning a championship for Kansas City.

When asked what he’ll do with his Super Bowl ring, Reid said “You wear it for special occasions or if you want to get a free cheeseburger.”

Throughout the postseason, Reid cracked jokes about eventually eating a cheeseburger after winning the big game. Well, he won’t have to pay for one as long as he’s the coach of the Chiefs.

Reid has been such a great leader for the organization since joining the team in 2013. He currently owns a 77-35 record in Kansas City.

If Reid manages to win another Super Bowl with the Chiefs, he might have to get upgraded to free steak dinners. The quest for back-to-back titles begins next Thursday, as the defending champs will host the Houston Texans.