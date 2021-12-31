Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On New Year’s Resolution

During this Friday’s news conference, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked if he has a New Year’s resolution. His response was pretty great.

“I was going to say eat less, but then I’d feel like Pinocchio,” Reid told reporters.

Reid has always been very open with the media. Comments like these are why he’s universally loved by football fans.

It’s also just refreshing to see a coach take a comedic approach to their press conference.

Reid isn’t the only head coach who has been asked about their New Year’s resolution this week. In fact, Bill Belichick received a similar question from a reporter following the New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Belichick declined to answer the question last Sunday, but he finally addressed it this Friday.

“They would all be personal,” Belichick said. “It probably wouldn’t mean anything to you anyways. Thank you.”

We’d imagine that both Belichick and Reid are hoping that another Super Bowl ring awaits for them in 2022. After all, the Chiefs and Patriots are firmly in the AFC playoff picture.