Andy Reid Has Perfect Reaction To Viral Patrick Mahomes Draft Story

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on "New Heights" with Jason and Travis Kelce, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a never-before-told story about the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes had a meeting scheduled with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. They spent hours going over a ton of plays.

Before that meeting took place, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy told Mahomes which plays to study ahead of time. As a result, Mahomes aced the test.

Speaking to the media Friday, Reid had a hilarious reaction to Mahomes' story.

"Are you serious? Geez, I didn’t know that," Reid told reporters. "Man, I would have never taken him."

Reid was obviously joking about not taking Mahomes.

If Nagy didn't give Mahomes a few pointers ahead of time, it's possible the Chiefs looked at other options during the draft. They're certainly glad things played out the way they did though.

Mahomes has been outstanding for the Chiefs, throwing for over 22,000 yards and 180 touchdowns.