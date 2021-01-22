Andy Reid Has Promising Update On Star QB Patrick Mahomes

For the past few days all eyes have been on Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his availability in practice.

The star quarterback was forced out of last weekend’s win over the Cleveland Browns following an awkward tackle. He’s practiced in a limited capacity over the past three days.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed some optimism in the latest update about Mahomes. He said the star quarterback has passed all but one step of the concussion protocol.

“Andy Reid indicated Patrick Mahomes has passed every step in the concussion protocol except one, which is clearance by an independent neurological consultant and the Chiefs’ physician,” Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher said.

Andy Reid indicated Patrick Mahomes has passed every step in the concussion protocol except one, which is clearance by an independent neurological consultant and the Chiefs' physician. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 22, 2021

Mahomes suffered a pinched nerve in his neck on the tackle. Although he didn’t suffer a nasty hit to the head, he was still placed into the concussion protocol after he looked wobbly trying to stand up from the hit.

He eventually ran off the field under his own power, but wasn’t allowed back into the game. After practicing each of the past three days, the Chiefs seem optimistic that he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

Kansas City is currently a slight favorite over Buffalo to win the AFC title. However, if Mahomes misses the game, that line would swing heavily in the Bills favor.

Chiefs fans – and football fans around the country – hope Mahomes can play.