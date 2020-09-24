Andy Reid Issues Update On Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a massive Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens, but they may be without receiver Sammy Watkins.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Thursday that Watkins is in concussion protocol. The star wideout missed Thursday’s practice as a result of the protocol. It’s unclear if Watkins will be able to return in time to play in Monday’s game.

The NFL has already treated football fans to several superb Monday night games so far this season. This coming Monday’s will be the best yet – and probably the best of the entire season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football next week. It’s still unclear if Watkins will be available to suit up and play for the Chiefs.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sammy Watkins is in the concussion protocol and will not practice. Alex Okafor (hamstring) also won't practice. Reid said CB Charvarius Ward (hand) will get on the field and 'move around'. Good news for the Chiefs DB group. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) September 24, 2020

Even though it’s a regular season game, there’s plenty of implications for Monday night’s game. The Chiefs don’t have much to prove after winning last season’s Super Bowl. But the Ravens still have plenty left to prove.

Baltimore was upset by the Tennessee Titans in last season’s playoffs. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are still out to prove they’re truly one of the NFL’s elite squads.

The Baltimore Ravens host Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football next week on ESPN.