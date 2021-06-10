Andy Reid Addresses The Injury To Kyle Long

After retiring and sitting out the 2020 season, offensive lineman Kyle Long elected to return to football this spring, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately for Long, he suffered a leg injury during practice on Wednesday that will keep him out of action for a while. Reports indicate that the hope is that Long can return near the start of the regular season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Long’s health this afternoon, calling it a knee issue but adding that it doesn’t appear the 32-year-old tore any ligaments.

However, Long still may require surgery at some point.

Andy Reid acknowledged that Kyle Long hurt his knee during yesterday's practice. "Doesn't look like ligaments," Reid said of Long. Reid also said there's a chance that Long might need surgery. Reid mentioned Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's expected return & Andrew Wylie as options. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 10, 2021

A first-round pick out of Oregon in 2013, Long spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring in January 2020. He made the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons but was limited to only 30 out of a possible 64 games in his final four campaigns in Chicago.

The veteran guard released a message on Twitter Thursday following news of his injury going public.

“I did everything I could to prepare to get back for football,” Long wrote. “Zero regrets. I’ve been getting better everyday and having so much fun with my new team. Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things! Thanks for the well wishes.”