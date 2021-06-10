The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Andy Reid Addresses The Injury To Kyle Long

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to press after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After retiring and sitting out the 2020 season, offensive lineman Kyle Long elected to return to football this spring, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately for Long, he suffered a leg injury during practice on Wednesday that will keep him out of action for a while. Reports indicate that the hope is that Long can return near the start of the regular season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Long’s health this afternoon, calling it a knee issue but adding that it doesn’t appear the 32-year-old tore any ligaments.

However, Long still may require surgery at some point.

A first-round pick out of Oregon in 2013, Long spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring in January 2020. He made the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons but was limited to only 30 out of a possible 64 games in his final four campaigns in Chicago.

The veteran guard released a message on Twitter Thursday following news of his injury going public.

“I did everything I could to prepare to get back for football,” Long wrote. “Zero regrets. I’ve been getting better everyday and having so much fun with my new team. Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things! Thanks for the well wishes.”


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.