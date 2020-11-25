Andy Reid Loved What Tom Brady Did After AFC Championship Game

Tom Brady has taken some hit this season for allegedly not being humble in victory or defeat this season. But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid tells a different story about Brady from the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Reid recalled how Brady reacted after beating his Chiefs in the playoffs two years ago. He said that Brady stopped by the Chiefs locker room to see QB Patrick Mahomes.

The Patriots won that game 37-31 in overtime after a controversial offsides call nullified a Chiefs game-winning touchdown. New England would go on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later.

“He came by the locker room and I can’t tell you how much I appreciated that and Patrick did too,” Reid said. Clearly whatever Brady said resonated.

Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs went on to win the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl the following year.

Tom Brady takes a lot of flak at times for his behavior. But few people are as supportive as their fellow stars as Brady.

For all of the complaints that analysts and NFL fans of the teams Brady has beaten have about him, Brady’s contemporaries have always had good things to say about him.

Perhaps it’s because he’s so willing to put himself out there for players who haven’t accomplished what he has.

He’s a first ballot Hall of Fame player and a Hall of Fame person to match.