Andy Reid Made Big NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

A closeup photo of Andy Reid wearing Chiefs gear.KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines just before the Tennessee Titans run the last play of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Andy Reid has been an NFL head coach since 1999 – 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles and in the middle of his ninth year with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s accomplished a lot in his time with both teams, but made history today.

On Sunday, Reid notched a win over his former team, beating the Eagles 42-30. With that win, Reid recorded his 100th win with the Chiefs. In the process, he became the first coach in NFL history to win 100+ games with two franchises.

Reid previously went 130-93-1 in the regular season with the Eagles. He went 10-9 with them in the postseason.

As head coach of the Chiefs, he is now 93-39, but with a 7-6 postseason record. He now has 100+ wins with both franchises, factoring in the postseason.

As head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid won six NFC East titles, made nine playoff appearances and led them to an NFC Championship win in 2004.

With the Chiefs though, Reid has cemented his legacy as one of the best coaches ever. He hasn’t had a losing season and is coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning it all in Super Bowl LIV for his first ring, and the Chiefs’ first ring in 50 years.

Andy Reid may have to wait a while to get his bust in Canton. But with what he’s achieved, he’s destined for Pro Football Hall of Fame honors.

Congratulations, Coach Reid.

