Andy Reid Makes His Feelings On Josh Gordon Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs plays the field against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs cut Josh Gordon on Tuesday, but Andy Reid remains a fan of the wide receiver.

Reid told reporters yesterday that he was "proud" of Gordon, who first joined the Chiefs last September after being reinstated from another NFL suspension.

Reid also didn't rule out Gordon returning to Kansas City at some point.

“Listen, I’m proud of Josh for all that he did. [It was] a real pleasure to have him here,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a chance that he potentially is back here and if it doesn’t work out somewhere else, but just from a football standpoint but also even the bigger picture of things, he really did a heck of a job.”

Gordon played in 12 games for the Chiefs, starting seven. He was targeted only 14 times though, catching five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon did not appear in either of Kansas City's postseason games.