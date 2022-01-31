Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear

The Kansas City Chiefs imploded in the second half of Sunday’s AFC Championship, ultimately coming up short of a Super Bowl berth with a loss to the upstart Cincinnati Bengals. Among those deserving of some blame for the collapse is superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Despite an immaculate first half, that saw him throw for over 200 yards and three touchdowns, Mahomes stumbled in the final two quarters and overtime. He threw for just 55 yards in the second half and tossed two interceptions, including one on the opening drive of the extra period, en route to a 27-24 loss.

Although Sunday’s collapse is what many fans will remember from Mahomes this year, Andy Reid has a much different view on the matter. When assessing the totality of his quarterback’s season, the Chiefs head coach explained that no one within the organization or from the franchise’s fanbase looks at Mahomes any differently.

“I think he was one half away from going to his third Super Bowl in a row, and that’s pretty impressive,” Reid said of Mahomes when asked about his quarterback’s season, per Nick Shook of Around the NFL. “You’ve been around this a long time as a lot of us have, and that’s pretty impressive. Most of these teams that are getting this far have good quarterbacks, that’s just how it works. We’re fortunate to have him. There’s nobody looking at Pat Mahomes cross-eyed from our side and I would anticipate our fans feel the same way.”

Outside of the abysmal second half, Mahomes had another special season with the Chiefs. He threw for 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during the regular season on his way to making a fourth straight Pro Bowl.

There’s no doubt that Mahomes is still among the game’s best quarterbacks. One bad second half certainly doesn’t change that.

However, with the AFC growing more and more competitive, Mahomes and the Chiefs will need to sure up their play in big moments to prevent another collapse from happening in future years.