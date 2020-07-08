Andy Reid Makes His Thoughts On Retirement Very Clear

The Kansas City Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes locked in through the 2031 season. How much longer will Andy Reid be around for?

Reid, 62, has been an NFL head coach for the last 21 seasons. If he lasts for the duration of Mahomes’ contract, he’ll be 74.

Marv Levy and George Halas both paced the sidelines until they were 72, so if Reid sticks around that long, he’ll set a record for the oldest coach in league history. While that may not be on his mind right now, retirement isn’t either.

In a conversation with reporters on Tuesday, Reid said he’s not even thinking about hanging it up.

“In the young 70s, huh?” Reid quipped. “Listen, I haven’t got to that point mentally where I’m thinking about retirement. One of the great things about this job is when you look forward to coming to work and to deal with the players and coaches. I’m lucky enough to be around good players and coaches. This guy here [Mahomes], makes it even better. He has a unique ability with what he does with his teammates. The Honey Badger [Tyrann Mathieu] was part of this too. … Both of those two guys make our jobs very enjoyable. I come to work and have two great leaders like that, along with other players who love to play the game. Listen, if it takes me into my 70s, then let’s roll. Herbie, doggone it, I’m ready to go.”

Can anyone blame Reid for feeling this way? The man is coming off a Super Bowl title and has the best quarterback in the league at his disposal for the foreseeable future.

I mean, he wore a Hawaiian shirt on a Zoom call with the media. He’s feeling pretty loose and confident right now.

All of this is good news for Chiefs fans, and bad news for NFL defenses.