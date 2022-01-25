Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Bengals Very Clear

Just a few weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling regular season matchup. After trailing 28-17 at halftime, the AFC North champs stormed back to win on a last-second field goal from Evan McPherson, 34-31.

Since then, the Chiefs have gone on to look like the strongest team in the NFL. However, Kansas City now has to face off with Cincinnati once again in this weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

Fresh off of a rousing shootout against the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs look like the clear favorites to advance to the Super Bowl. The AFC Championship will be played in Arrowhead Stadium and Patrick Mahomes appears to be at the peak of his powers at just the right time.

That being said, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid refuses to overlook the up-and-coming Bengals. He explained that Kansas City’s Week 17 loss to Cincinnati was no fluke and that the Bengals are a “good football team.”

“They made big plays on us on both sides of the ball. They were able to slow us down and then pick it up on the offensive side,” Reid said in his Monday press conference, per Pro Football Talk. “So, we’ve got to do a better job all the way around, special teams included. Every phase can be better.

“They beat us. It wasn’t a fluke. They beat us, so they’re a good football team and it’s important that we have a great week of preparation here, and that’s one reason why the urgency level is there even yesterday once the game was over to get busy.”

Last time the two AFC teams met, the Bengals offense was electric. Cincinnati ended the game with 475 total yards while averaging 7.5 yards per play.

There’s little doubt that the Chiefs high-powered passing attack can match that of their opponents this weekend. That means it’s up to Kansas City’s defense to step up and make plays if Reid wants to get back to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.

The AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Bengals will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.