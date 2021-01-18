Andy Reid Issues Monday Update On Patrick Mahomes

Although the Kansas City Chiefs came out of the weekend with their ticket punched to the AFC Championship game, head coach Andy Reid may be without his quarterback for a few more days.

2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes left Sunday’s win in the third quarter after going down awkwardly on a speed option play. His helmet collided with his ground and he looked shaken up as he attempted to stand. The Chiefs quickly ushered him into the blue injury tent before he was brought back to the locker room and evaluated. Soon after, Kansas City placed him into the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Back-up veteran Chad Henne entered the game and gutted out a Chiefs victory, holding off the Browns 22-17. Kansas City will return to the AFC Championship game for the third consecutive year, but may be without their franchise quarterback when they do.

An early Monday morning report indicated that Mahomes “passed all of his tests on Sunday night” after he “tweaked a nerve” in his neck. Later on Monday afternoon, Kansas City’s head coach spoke with reporters and gave another rathe vague update regarding the injury.

“He’s in the protocol, and we’ll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days,” Reid said on Monday per Matt McMullen.

Given the nature of the league’s protocol and the injury, Reid likely couldn’t provide more details on Mahomes’ status. However, his tone seemed fairly optimistic, especially since he confirmed that the Chiefs would know more in the next few days.

Kansas City will want to do everything possible to get Mahomes back before next Sunday’s bout against the Bills. Although the Chiefs boast plenty of offensive weapons, the team simply isn’t the same without their star quarterback. Mahomes put together another MVP worthy campaign and led Kansas City to a 14-2 regular season.

But the Chiefs will have to be patient with his health throughout the week. Time will tell if he’ll be ready to go come next weekend.