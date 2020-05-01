Andy Reid Offers Comment On Chiefs Player’s Arrest Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, news broke that police arrested Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland in South Carolina.

Police arrested Breeland on multiple charges, including driving with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, marijuana possession, and driving without a license. Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond late Tuesday night, according to a report from ESPN.

On Friday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid finally weighed in on the incident. He said he’s seen video of Breeland’s arrest, but didn’t offer much more on the developing situation.

“We’ll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and we’ll evaluate from there,” he said via Adam Teicher. Reid also said he spoke with Breeland since his arrest on Tuesday night.

Andy Reid today on Bashaud Breeland's arrest: "We'll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and we'll evaluate from there.'' Said he's been in contact with Breeland since the arrest. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) May 1, 2020

Additional details emerged earlier this week, stating that Breeland allegedly tried to resist arrest once he found out he was being detained.

“Mr. Breeland is facing only misdemeanor chargers in connection with this incident. None of the crimes charged allege that Mr. Breeland was consuming alcohol at the time of the arrest,” his agency said in a statement.

Breeland signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs before the 2019 season. After helping the team to a Super Bowl victory, he re-upped for another year with the team.

However, this latest incident could put his future in Kansas City in jeopardy.