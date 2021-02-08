Andy Reid Opens Press Conference With Comment On Car Accident

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs with an impressive performance.

Tom Brady and company jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Buccaneers dethroned the reigning Super Bowl champions by a final score of 31-9.

Following the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media. He opened up his press conference with a message for the five-year-old girl who is fighting for her life after his son, Britt, injured her in a car accident.

Reid said his “heart bleeds” for the little girl and her family.

Britt Reid reportedly admitted to driving a white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck. A Chevrolet Impala reportedly stalled out on an entrance ramp after running out of gas. The family called for help and another car joined it on the ramp.

Reid allegedly struck both vehicles, sending two children to the hospital. According to the report, a five-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries. Reid reportedly told the officer that he had had two to three drinks and that he also took prescription Adderall.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the little girl, who is “not awake” according to the page. The page has raised over $270,000 so far.

Our thoughts go out to those injured in the crash and their families.