Andy Reid’s Postgame Comment On Patrick Mahomes Is Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a huge win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City beat its divisional rival, 35-31, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The game was a close one, coming down to the final minutes.

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce wide open in the end zone for the game-winning score. The Raiders had taken the lead late in the fourth quarter on a touchdown catch by Jason Witten. However, they left way too much time on the clock for Mahomes.

The Chiefs only needed a field goal for the tie and overtime, but Kansas City went for the win. It paid off, as Mahomes promptly led his offense down the field and into the end zone. Following the game, head coach Andy Reid had a great comment on his mindset.

“I’ve got Pat Mahomes, so you give me a minute and a half, and I’m good there,” the Chiefs head coach said bluntly.

Hey, he’s not wrong.

A minute and a half is an eternity when Patrick Mahomes is under center. The Raiders learned that the hard way on Sunday night.