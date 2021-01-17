Andy Reid Announces Postgame Update On Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs got past the Cleveland Browns without Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, but will they have him back for the AFC Championship Game?

Mahomes was forced to miss the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against Cleveland on Sunday. The superstar quarterback appeared to be woozy after a third-down rush late in the third quarter.

The Chiefs ruled Mahomes out for the contest in the fourth quarter. Chad Henne led Kansas City to a 22-17 win over Cleveland, as the reigning Super Bowl champions advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

Will Kansas City have Mahomes back for the championship game against Buffalo?

Andy Reid provided a promising update on Mahomes’ status following the win.

“(Mahomes) got hit in the back of the head. He’s doing great right now. So that’s a positive. He passed all of the deals he had to pass,” the Chiefs head coach said following the Divisional Round win.

Andy Reid update on Patrick Mahomes: "He's doing very well … we'll see how he does tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/R8IkCJ20Qe — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 17, 2021

The next few days will be crucial, obviously.

Kansas City is set to take on Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday. A kickoff time has yet to be announced. The game will air on CBS.