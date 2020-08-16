Andy Reid Has Reacted To Alex Smith’s Return To Football

Andy Reid worked with Alex Smith for several seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before the veteran quarterback was dealt to Washington following the 2017 season.

In Smith’s first season with Washington, he suffered a horrifying right leg injury that not only jeopardized his career but also nearly cost him his leg and his life. Incredibly, following a long road back, Smith was cleared for football activities today.

Many have come forward in support of the 36-year-old quarterback following today’s news, including his old head coach.

“How great is that. I’m so happy for him,” Reid said via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He’s dirty tough and he loves playing the game. We all saw the special on him and the rehab he went through. I’m very, very happy for him.”

As heartwarming as Smith’s comeback is, there are some who are worried that he’s still continuing to play. However, his wife Elizabeth said today on Twitter that her husband is not compromising his health to resume his career.

“Luckily Alex is a smart man with a world class medical team of doctors and trainers,” Elizabeth Smith wrote. “He would never make a decision that would jeopardize all he has accomplished let alone his health. This is his journey and it’s bigger than football.”

Alex Smith is supposed to compete with Kyle Allen and Dwayne Haskins for the starting job in Washington, with Haskins, the incumbent starter, seemingly holding a huge advantage in the race.