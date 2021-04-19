We’ve seen the last of Alex Smith in an NFL uniform. The veteran quarterback announced his retirement Monday morning.

The 36-year-old has perhaps the best NFL comeback story of all-time. He suffered an extremely gruesome and dangerous leg injury during the 2018 season, and it was previously believed it would cause the end of his football career. But Smith remained determined to make a comeback.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft became Washington Football Team‘s starter during the 2020 season, and made the most of the opportunity. It’s been a remarkable run for Smith. He officially called it a career on Monday.

Andy Reid, his former coach and close personal friend, wants “dibs” on Smith if he ever decides to enter the coaching world. He admitted as much after hearing about Smith’s retirement news.

Andy Reid on Alex Smith: If he gets into coaching, I get first dibs on him. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 19, 2021

It’s unclear what Alex Smith has in store in the future, but coaching would definitely make sense. He’s known as one of the brightest quarterbacks in football.

Smith would fit in well with the Chiefs, where he’s an overwhelming fan favorite. It wouldn’t be surprising if Utah, his alma mater, also tried to convince him to join Kyle Whittingham’s staff.

Regardless, it’s been a pleasure watching Smith overcome adversity and put together a remarkable career. His comeback story is one for the ages and won’t soon be forgotten.

If he so chooses, it looks like Andy Reid will save a spot on his coaching staff for Smith. That’d be quite the reunion.