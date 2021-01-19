Andy Reid Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Not Getting Hired Yet

A handful of coaching vacancies have been filled over the past week, yet Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hasn’t landed a new gig.

Bieniemy has been such a crucial component for the Chiefs’ offense over the last two seasons. Despite having multiple people within the organization vouch for him as a head coach, another NFL franchise hasn’t made him an offer he can’t refuse.

When asked to share his thoughts on Bieniemy not landing a head coaching job, Andy Reid didn’t hold back.

“I mean everybody knows what I think of Eric and what kind of head coach I think he’d be. Maybe the best I think I can tell you is I hope he goes to the NFC when he has that opportunity,” Reid told reporters. “Whoever gets him I think is a very lucky organization, one of the few people that I’ve come across with the leadership skills that he has, the ability to lead men in this crazy game that we’re in and for those guys through his leadership to play at a Pro Bowl level.”

The Chiefs wouldn’t mind having Bieniemy back on their coaching staff for the 2021 season, but it sounds like Reid prefers to see Bieniemy get an opportunity to lead a team.

Reid’s coaching tree is one of the best in NFL history, as it features John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Doug Pederson, Ron Rivera and several others.

It’s worth noting that Bieniemy recently had an interview with the Houston Texans. Whether he’d actually receive the job is an entirely different story, though.