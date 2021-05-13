Andy Reid Reacts To Facing Aaron Rodgers In Regular Season

NFL fans are in for a treat this season, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Week 9.

The Chiefs and Packers nearly met in this year’s Super Bowl, but Tom Brady threw a wrench in their plans. Thankfully, the sports world will get to see these two franchises play against each other this fall.

On Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on the team’s matchup with the Packers in November. He certainly sounds excited about that showdown.

“We’ve got some good quarterback matchups, that being one of them,” Reid said on NFL Network. “Rodgers is going to go down as one of the all-time best ever. And I know those two have a relationship, they do those commercials together. So, there’ll be that nice competition between those two and obviously, they’ve got a bunch of good players. So, we’ll have to be ready for that one.”

Andy Reid looking forward to Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup in Week 9: "We'll have to be ready for that one"https://t.co/3KMOX6swdv‌ ‌ pic.twitter.com/wIXvb7kl4B — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 13, 2021

There have been plenty of rumors regarding Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, but the front office hasn’t shown any indication that it’s willing to trade the reigning MVP.

Until the Packers’ stance on a blockbuster deal changes, NFL fans should expect to see Rodgers and Mahomes exchanging touchdown passes at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Packers game is currently set at 4:25 p.m. ET on November 7.