Andy Reid Reacts To How Patrick Mahomes Looked Today

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sidelines during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs received a scare when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury.

The star quarterback was tackled awkwardly and struggled to get back to his feet. Officials ruled Mahomes out for the rest of the game, but the Chiefs went on to win with a clutch fourth down conversion from backup quarterback Chad Henne.

Kansas City punched its ticket to the AFC title game with the win over the Cleveland Browns. However, all eyes turned toward Mahomes and whether or not he’ll be ready to play in Sunday’s game.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mahomes practiced in a limited basis. Head coach Andy Reid made it clear he’s still in the concussion protocol, but took an important step forward.

“He looked good,” Reid said of Mahomes to reporters. “He’s in the protocol, so there are certain things he can do.”

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Mahomes took “some big steps” towards recovery on Monday. However, he remains in the concussion protocol and will need to “go through certain steps,” in the coming days.

All signs point to Mahomes progressing well, but he still has a few more hurdles to jump through before he’s ready to play. An official decision likely won’t be made until later this week, so Chiefs fans could be sweating this for at least a little while longer.

Kansas City and Buffalo kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.