Andy Reid Reacts To How Tom Brady Is Playing At 43

Andy Reid’s coaching abilities have aged like a fine wine over the past few years. However, the same can be said about his upcoming opponent, Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from 7-9 to a Super Bowl contender in the blink of an eye due to the addition of Brady. Even at 43 years old, the future Hall of Famer is playing at an exceptional level. He finished the 2020 season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

Regardless of where they’ve been in their careers, Brady and Reid have clashed on the biggest stages. It didn’t matter if Brady was with the Buccaneers or Patriots, and it clearly didn’t matter if Reid was coaching the Chiefs or Eagles. In fact, these two met back in Super Bowl XXXIX.

With another showdown on the horizon, Reid was asked about Brady’s production at this stage in his career. As you’d expect, the veteran coach had nothing but great things to say about the legendary quarterback.

“You can see where Tom’s leadership on the offensive side is showing,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s playing at an extremely high level. And for somebody his age, it’s unbelievable. I mean, it’s unbelievable for a 25 year old to be doing what he’s doing, let alone a 43 year old.”

Kansas City and Tampa Bay met in Week 12 of the regular season, as Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Brady, meanwhile, finished the game with 345 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Chiefs will be favored heading into next weekend’s game, but they will not overlook the Buccaneers – especially after seeing how they took care of business against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Next weekend’s chance will be the perfect opportunity for Reid to avenge his Super Bowl loss to Brady from over a decade ago.