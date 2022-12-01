Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter.

The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan of the nickname that Patrick and Brittany gave their son.

Speaking to reporters, Reid said he loves "Bronze."

So, how'd the nickname "Bronze" come about? Mahomes shared the backstory during Wednesday's press conference.

"My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,'" Mahomes said. "So, we went with that."

Mahomes continued, "He can have his own thing now where he's not Patrick, he's Bronze, even though he's Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward."



At the very least, "Bronze" is a unique nickname that Mahomes' son can use for years to come.