Andy Reid Reacts To The NFL Head Coaching Firings

The 2021 NFL regular season is over and for the teams who didn’t make the playoffs, that means a lengthy offseason.

It also means turnover for several teams that failed to live up to expectations. Several coaches like Matt Nagy, Brian Flores and Joe Judge have already been fired by their respective teams.

Their firings led to a poignant point from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid about the opportunity to be one of 32 coaches in the league.

Here’s what Andy Reid had to say, via Fox News:

“They’ve had the opportunity to be one out of 32 people in the whole world and that doesn’t happen very often in your life, where you’re that small of a minority there,” Reid said, via a video conference. “It’s been an honor to coach against some of these guys, to work with some of them, and they’re going to have bright careers going down the road.”

Reid expanded on his thoughts, saying the NFL is a “crazy business” and he knows most of the other coaches on a personal level.

“There’s always little humps in this thing that you go through, that you got to go through, the valley to get to the peak, and it happens,” Reid said. “It’s a crazy business that way, but they’re all good guys. I know all of them, and they’re great guys, and they can basically do what they want to do from here.”

Thankfully for Reid, the Chiefs are moving on from him any time soon.