Andy Reid Reacts To Tyreek Hill Shoving His Position Coach

There was a brief moment during the Chiefs-Browns playoff game where Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill appeared to shove one of his coaches.

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the incident. Speaking to the media, Reid said that the confrontation wasn’t as bad as people think it was.

Reid pointed out that after the camera panned away, Hill and the coach were laughing with one another. He said that the two will tell anyone that they were “just messing around.”

“They were messing around,” Reid said. “I know how it came off, but if you look at a minute later, they’re laughing over there. If you talk to both of them, they’ll tell you they were just messing around.”

Andy Reid on Tyreek pushing his position coach: “They were messing around. I know how it came off, but if you look at a minute later, they’re laughing over there. If you talk to both of them, they’ll tell you they were just messing around." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 18, 2021

Tyreek Hill didn’t exactly have a good reason for being as bent out of shape as people think he was anyway. It’s not like he wasn’t getting touches in the Browns game.

Hill finished his day with eight catches on 10 targets for a team-leading 110 receiving yards in the 22-17 win.

Even if Hill did get a little frustrated in that game, he won’t be frustrated anymore. The Chiefs are off to their third straight AFC Championship Game this coming weekend.

As much as we might like to stir up some drama between the Chiefs and their star wide receiver, there just doesn’t seem to be any there.