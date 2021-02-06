On Friday afternoon, news broke that Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a car accident. It left many people in the NFL world wondering if the AFC champions will have their head coach for the Super Bowl.

Britt reportedly admitted to driving the white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck, which struck a Chevrolet Impala that stalled out on an entrance ramp because it ran out of gas. No one in that vehicle was injured, but the Chiefs assistant coach then hit a Chevrolet Traverse, which showed up to help the Impala, injuring two young children that were in the back seat. Both children are in the hospital, as one of them suffered life-threatening injuries from the accident.

According to the latest report, Britt admitted to having two or three drinks and taking prescription Adderall prior to the accident.

While it could take some time for this situation to get sorted out, ESPN insider Dianna Russini has an update on Andy’s status for the Super Bowl.

Despite his son’s accident this week, Reid will be on the sidelines for the Chiefs tomorrow night.

“If there were any questions about whether or not Head Coach Andy Reid will travel to Tampa, I was told he will get on the plane today and coach in Sunday’s game,” Russini tweeted this Saturday morning.

As for Britt, it’s unclear if he’ll be traveling down to Tampa for this Sunday’s matchup.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.