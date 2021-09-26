Breaking: Andy Reid Left Stadium In An Ambulance

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped their second game of the year to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, but the team’s primaruy focus afterwards was on the health of Andy Reid.

The Chiefs head coach was reportedly feeling ill after the game and did not meet with the media after the loss, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer. He then reportedly left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance.

Palmer did share that the Chiefs said that they expected Reid to be fine, but wanted to take an abundance of caution to protect other players and staffers, as well as the head coach himself.

“Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance,” Palmer reported on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution.”

The Chiefs did not provide details on any of Reid’s symptoms, but obviously felt that things were serious enough for the 63-year-old head coach to leave the stadium in an ambulance. No update has been given on his condition as of the early evening.

The Chiefs are right to be cautious given the importance of health and safety this year in the NFL. Hopefully, the team will deliver some positive news about Reid’s status soon enough.

Sunday was an all-around tough day in Kansas City as the Chiefs fell in a back-and-forth game to their division rival. The Chargers confounded Patrick Mahomes throughout the contest and ultimately scored enough points to walk away with a 30-24 victory.

The Chiefs dropped to 1-2 for the first time since 2015 with the loss. The team has plenty to improve upon in coming weeks, but for the time being will focus on the health of its head coach.

Stay tuned for more on Reid’s status as additional information becomes available.