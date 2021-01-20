Andy Reid Reveals His Pick For NFL Coach Of The Year

Everyone knows that Andy Reid has bigger fish to fry this weekend, but the Chiefs head coach used some of his time with the media this Wednesday to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year.

During his press conference this afternoon, Reid made an argument for Sean McDermott, saying “He deserves to be Coach of the Year.” The proof is in the pudding for McDermott, who led the Buffalo Bills to a 12-4 record this season.

McDermott is part of Reid’s coaching tree since he was a defensive assistant on his staff back in Philadelphia. He was a linebackers coach prior to becoming the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

Buffalo then took a chance on McDermott as its head coach in 2017. It’s safe to say that move has turned into a home-run hire for that organization.

Postseason success doesn’t factor in for these individual awards, but it’s impressive to see what McDermott has done with the Bills over the past two weeks.

The Bills legitimately shut down the Ravens last weekend, holding Lamar Jackson and that offense to just three points.

McDermott can prove once again that he’s an elite coach by leading Buffalo to a win over Kansas City this weekend in the AFC Championship. In order to do pull off the upset, he’ll need to outcoach his former mentor in Reid.