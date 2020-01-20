Andy Reid Reveals How He Celebrated AFC Championship Win

The Chiefs did everything they were expected to do against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Now, Kansas City is heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Conference championship wins are tough to come by in the NFL. This is without a doubt one of the biggest victories of Andy Reid’s coaching career.

But Reid and the Chiefs have one more game to play. They aren’t fully satisfied just yet with the Super Bowl coming up.

Sunday night’s AFC Championship celebration was short-lived as the Chiefs still have more to play for.

Reid himself had a hilarious post-game celebration. The Kansas City coach celebrated by eating a cheeseburger and then going to bed, according the Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel.

This is hilarious.

“I had a cheeseburger and went to bed.” – (Classic) Andy Reid on how he celebrated last night. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 20, 2020

As the tweet points out, this is a classic Reid response. To be honest, it sounds like a pretty solid way to celebrate an AFC Championship.

Reid knows the Chiefs’ aspirations aren’t accomplished just yet. A conference championship is a remarkable feat.

But legends are made in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will have to take down a very talented 49ers team to come away victorious.

Even if the Chiefs do come out on top, Reid will most likely celebrate in a similar manner to his post-game AFC Championship celebration.