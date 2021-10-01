Andy Reid Reveals Plan For Josh Gordon

Despite signing wide receiver Josh Gordon earlier this week, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn’t plan on playing him this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. But he did have some insights into what his plans are for the former Pro Bowler.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Reid said that Gordon is in good shape right now and looks very fit. But right now, he wants Gordon to learn the playbook and get some of the rust off from not playing in two seasons.

“Listen, he looks in pretty good shape,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “I mean, he’s got a little less body fat than I do. He’s trimmed down, and he’s really fit. One thing he’s been doing is working out… I think he’s in good shape. He’s been out here working very hard.”

“He’s not playing this week. He’s getting himself ready — learning the playbook, doing the mental part and getting a little of the rust knocked off. You can tell he’s very talented. You guys have all seen him play before — I’m not telling you something you don’t know — but he is a talented football player.”

When might we see Josh Gordon on the field? Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed that question Friday.

Josh Gordon has not played since the 2019 NFL season as he was suspended for the entire 2020 season.

He was recently reinstated though, and promptly signed with the Chiefs.

After a year out of the NFL, it remains to be seen if Gordon still has the skills to thrive in the NFL.

But if he can, the Chiefs will have yet another Pro Bowl talent to add to their already stacked ranks.