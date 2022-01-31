Andy Reid Reveals What He Wanted Reviewed In Overtime

It wouldn’t be a proper conference championship game without a little bit of controversy. And that’s exactly what we got in overtime as the Chiefs fell to the Bengals.

The play in question was a potential fumble by Bengals running back Joe Mixon on what proved to be game-winning drive. However, the play was not reviewed nor was it mentioned by any of the broadcasters.

Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed why no review came. Since it was overtime, he couldn’t challenge the play himself. He said they explained that the play couldn’t be reviewed because Mixon had given himself up.

“They said he gave himself up,” Reid said.

The cameras seem to tell a different story though. And in most games, going to the ground like that without being touched – as Mixon was – would have resulted in a fumble.

Joe Mixon fumbled in overtime and the Chiefs recovered. Mixon didn’t give himself up, he stumbled, stood up and dropped the ball. That’s a fumble. NFL Refs missed this one pic.twitter.com/kxtzEorVqi — Najee Harris Fan Account (@ClaypoolSZN11) January 30, 2022

But the Chiefs have more than a potentially blown call by the referees to blame for being knocked out of the AFC Championship Game.

Failing to score points on their final play of the first half or score a touchdown on the final drive of regulation put them in a position to lose that way to begin with.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs probably won’t be lamenting this play the way the Saints lamented that no-call pass interference play three years ago. But this one will sting for a while.

