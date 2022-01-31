Andy Reid Sends A Clear Message About Chiefs’ Future

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is still excited about the team’s future, despite Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

The Chiefs have gone to the last four AFC Championship Games with Patrick Mahomes, but only have one Super Bowl to show for it.

That Super Bowl came in 2020 against the 49ers when the Chiefs erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 31-20.

Since then, the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl last year to the Bucs 31-9 and then blew a 21-3 lead to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Reid is still confident that this team can get back to that championship level for next season.

“I know things don’t seem great after a loss, but I think the future here is still bright,” Reid said.

Reid also confirmed that he could be making some tweaks to his scheme in the offseason.

“We’ll spend the offseason getting things worked out, whether it’s schemes or the roster, and we’ll hit that evaluation period coming up now,” Reid said. “We look forward to the 2022 season and getting ourselves built back up.”

Reid has been the Chiefs head coach since 2013 and has a 103-42 regular-season record along with a 9-7 playoff record during that time.