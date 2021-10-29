Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it.

During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.

Reid ultimately believes Mahomes will turn things around because he holds himself accountable.

“Well, it’s the way he’s wired. I believe in him. He doesn’t hide things,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “A lot of guys will make excuses for whatever the issue might be, and he’s up front about it. He’s not afraid to talk to the players about it, the coaches about it. That’s part of it, and then he goes and works on it, which is the most important thing. It builds a confidence in you that way.

“If you’re willing to attack the issues, you can get it changed around in whatever direction you want. This is anybody — this is any of these athletes. They’re amazing people and very gifted. So, that’s how Pat operates — he’s not going to hide or shy away from anything. If there’s a problem, he’s going to attack it and work to fix it.”

Mahomes addressed the rest of the team earlier this week, stating that he needs to play better in order for the Chiefs to get back on the right track.

“I’ve said something to them that I’ve got to be better,” Mahomes said. “At the same time, they have that mindset that they’re going to try to build me up. It’s a thing where you’re not going to play your best game every single game, and that’s when you have to rely on your other guys to kind of step up and make plays for you.”

We’ll find out on Monday night if Mahomes can return to his MVP form.