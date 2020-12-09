Andy Reid Sent An NFL Coach A Gift For Beating The Patriots

After each and every NFL game, head coaches from opposing teams run to the center of the field to shake hands.

Every now and then coaches refuse to shake hands, but that happens on rare occasions. Rarer still are the times where coaches exchange gifts following a contest.

Well, that’s exactly what happened at the end of the 2019 regular season. The Miami Dolphins took down the New England Patriots to pull off a surprising win.

That win gave the Kansas City Chiefs the No. 1 seed in the AFC. After the Dolphins win, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sent Kansas City barbecue to Miami coach Brian Flores.

Andy Reid, with a few of us South Florida reporters, confirms he sent KC barbecue to Brian Flores after Dolphins win at NE to end last season helped Chiefs playoff seed en route to Super Bowl title — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 9, 2020

Receiving Kansas City barbecue is quite the gift for Flores, who was a Coach of the Year candidate last season.

He is a Coach of the Year candidate once again as the Dolphins sit at 8-4 on the season and well within the AFC playoff picture. Miami hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2016 season, when the Dolphins lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round.

Pittsburgh currently occupies the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race, though the Chiefs aren’t far behind. Andy Reid might have a few gifts in store for the Steelers’ opponents in the coming weeks if one of them can knock off Pittsburgh.